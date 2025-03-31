Arrests made at Gaza protest after Leinster House entrance blocked

The scene outside the Dáil this morning following arrests at a Gaza demonstration. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Several people were arrested after an entrance to Leinster House in Dublin was blocked on Monday morning.

A number of protesters from the Mothers Against Genocide group were forcibly removed from the gates of Leinster House on Monday morning, having staged an overnight encampment.

The group had held a vigil on Mother’s Day on Sunday evening in remembrance of children and mothers killed in Gaza

The group staged a subsequent overnight encampment “to call for the Irish Government to act on the ever-worsening genocide in the Palestinian Occupied Territories” and was due to deliver a letter on Monday morning demanding action, including enacting the Occupied Territories Bill.

READ MORE

Videos on social media show several members sitting and blocking the entrance to Leinster House on Kildare Street on Monday morning amid a heavy Garda presence before gardaí subsequently began to forcibly remove the protesters.

Members of the Mothers Against Genocide group protest outside the Dáil this morning. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Tense exchanges could be seen as several protesters were taken into custody.

A Garda spokesman said a number of individuals continued to block the entrance on Monday morning and, following engagement, a direction was given under the Public Order Act.

“As this direction was not complied with following a period of time, a number of individuals were arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 and are currently detained at Garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region,” he said.

“Any Garda response in relation to evolving events is in keeping with a community policing model and graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety,” the spokesman said.

Prior to the protest, group member Megan Ni Ghabhlain said Mothers Against Genocide has been “relentlessly” campaigning for 18 months and “imploring our Government to take meaningful action, and we have been ignored”.

“So this Mother’s Day, we have no choice but to camp out all night in the hope that our Government leaders will understand our desperation and finally take action. We will never stop fighting for justice for the innocent children whose futures have been robbed at the hands of Israel’s genocide,” she said.