Woman student harassed by 200 young men in WhatsApp group, Dáil hears

The student discovered that 'a young man had created a TikTok account in which he shared his hopes for the year ahead, which included throwing eggs' at her house. Photograph: Daniel Sambraus/Getty Images

A WhatsApp group of 200 young men was created to target a woman in her student accommodation by shouting and chanting outside her window and throwing eggs at her door, the Dáil has heard.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell said the incidents, including ringing the doorbell in the middle of the night, continued over several nights.

When University of Limerick student Ella Deasy reported the initial shouting and chanting outside her house to the accommodation provider, nothing was done at that point.

Ms Deasy found out that “a young man had created a TikTok account in which he shared his hopes for the year ahead which included throwing eggs” at her house.

READ MORE

Minister for Higher Education James Lawless said in response that third-level institutions “must take action when issues of harassment and threats to student welfare are brought to their attention.

[ Adolescence on Netflix wasn’t called that by accident. This is what it means to grow up nowOpens in new window ]

“There is no place for sexual violence, gender-based violence or harassment in Ireland nor the attitudes underpinning it.”

Ms Farrell highlighted the case, which had been outlined on social media, as her party colleague Clare TD Donna McGettigan said there were many “shocking stories and harrowing accounts of young female students being attacked, abused, followed and harassed”.

Ms McGettigan said it was a serious and urgent issue because “too many young women live in fear on the streets, in schools, on college campuses and even online. They face catcalling, stalking, spiking and, in the worst cases, assault.

“It is shameful to think that young women in Ireland, who should be excited to be facing a new chapter in their lives, only find it all goes horribly wrong when they are stalked or assaulted.”

Ms Farrell said this story is “deeply concerning” and “there is no other way of putting this other than to say this is an incredibly frightening experience”.

“What really stuck me was the fact that there was a WhatsApp group with over 200 young men discussing viewing or participating in this group.

“As Ella said herself, just imagine 200 boys against one girl. We need to do better for our young women. And, equally, we need to do better for our young men.”

The Galway West TD asked the Minister how the colleges could deal with this sort of problem “so that if women receive this type of harassment that they have immediate support from their colleges”.

Opposition loses confidence in Verona Murphy as the Lowry deal haunts Government Listen | 26:55

Warning that third-level institutions must take action when such harassment and threats are brought to their attention, Mr Lawless said, “we cannot tolerate, accept, condone or downplay harassment or behaviour of any kind that threatens student wellbeing”.

He said he is “on a bit of a road trip in visiting institutions”, adding that he would be engaging on the issue.

“The student experience of being safe from harassment should be the minimum standard expected, in both student accommodation and student life also”.

The Minister said “it is critical higher education institutions – indeed all places of work and study – take proactive steps when issues of concern are brought to their attention”.

“Deputies will be aware that universities are autonomous under our code in Ireland. But I state very clearly on the record of the Dáil that there is an expectation they would take proactive steps.”