Man (60) charged in connection with €10.6 million cocaine seizure

A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with a large cocaine seizure in the southeast.

On Tuesday, An Garda Síochána seized cocaine valued at about €10.6 million after stopping a truck on the M9 in Co Kilkenny. They found the drugs in a hidden compartment in the truck.

A man arrested as part of the investigation has since been charged, gardaí said on Sunday.

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this evening.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Waterford Drug and Crime Units carried out the operation on Tuesday morning.

They seized the truck and what they say is an estimated 152 kilograms of cocaine, valued at €10.6 million