Cameron Blair murder: Protecting killer’s anonymity ‘a very sore point’, says father

The father of a Cork student who was murdered at a house party in 2020 has criticised the Irish criminal justice system, saying it “worked in favour of criminals”.

Noel Blair, father of Cameron Blair, told RTÉ radio’s Oliver Callan Show that the Supreme Court ruling last week that prohibited the naming of the young man who was convicted of murdering his son, was “a very sore point” with the family.

The Supreme Court ruling last week overrules a landmark Court of Appeal judgment permitting the naming of the young man, who was 17 when he pleaded guilty to Cameron Blair’s murder on Bandon Road in Cork on January 16th, 2020.

The man had reached adulthood when the Court of Appeal last year dismissed his appeal against being sentenced to life detention with a review to be conducted after serving 13 years. The court also held that the media could identify an accused person who turns 18 during their criminal court proceedings or appeals.

The Blair family had been very annoyed at the speed with which the original murder trial was held because the defendant was under 18. “We barely had time to grieve,” Noel Blair said.

The perpetrator received a mandatory life sentence that could not be reviewed for 13 years which was appealed as was the issue of anonymity, he explained.

“It’s a very, very sore point to us that we were really, really disappointed. I personally think it was a great opportunity for the justice system, for the country.”

He said “the system works in favour” of offenders. “This individual can’t be named but every member of our family from the youngest child to the great grandmother ... there’s no anonymity there; everybody is out in the open. And they’ve done nothing, they’re innocent.”

Mr Blair called on parents to exercise more responsibility for the actions of their children. “If you don’t send a 14 year old child to school you will go to jail as parents but the 14 year old child can go out and he can assault your neighbour, he can burn your neighbour’s car, he can do whatever he wants, but then all of a sudden the parents aren’t responsible for their child.

“What we proposed was instead of putting a lot of resources into schools and stuff like this, make the parents responsible. Make the parents go to counselling ... make them be responsible for their child.”

Mr Blair described Cameron, a 20 year old chemical engineering student, as “an easy going lad ... He was like an old head on young shoulders”.

Cameron Blair (20) was murdered at a house on Bandon Road in Cork City on January 16th, 2020.

He recalled how his son had been stabbed while speaking to three teenagers who came uninvited to a house party.

“The other two lads were at the door beside Cameron, one on each side of him with knives ... One of them at an earlier stage said they were going to shank somebody, I believe that was to stab somebody and then your man came in from the side and stabbed Cameron in the neck.

“He didn’t see that coming because the other two boys were in front of him with knives and he was focused on the two people that would be in front of him. He didn’t realise another fella could come around the side and come in from the side and, just a vicious blow like you know”.

Recalling how he and his wife Kathy found out what happened, he said: “We had the dinner, we were sitting on the couch watching TV and the phone call came through”.

“They said did we want a police escort to Cork and when I heard that, I said this is something seriously, seriously bad here”.

In March 2020 at the Central Criminal Court, the appellant pleaded guilty to murdering Cameron Blair at a house on Bandon Road in Cork City on January 16th, 2020.

On knife crime, Mr Blair said there should be a mandatory sentence for a first offence involving a weapon as this would be a good deterrent and could change the current system of youths with multiple previous convictions.

Criminals were “playing the system” which was being “watered down”, he said.

“There’s not really a deterrent for an offender not to reoffend. They could keep reoffending, but they knew the system. They go up in front of the court. They cry that they’re fond of drink, or fond of drugs, or fond of this, and ‘We have a bad family home’, you know, and all this nonsense.

“There’s so many people had hard times when they were young growing up and they didn’t have this, and didn’t have that, but they don’t go out and murder people.”

Judges have the power in front of them to do what needs to be done to help solve the problem, he said.

“In my opinion, every school should be issued with a letter. I think the law should be brought in that every child at every school should have a letter home with them that if there is any person caught with knives or anything to that effect, they will go to jail.”