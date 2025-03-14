Man (26) arrested after two women stabbed at Co Down house

Police arrested a man after two women were stabbed at a house in Co Down. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women were stabbed at a house in Co Down.

The incident occurred in a property on Stream Street in Downpatrick on Friday.

Shortly after 8.30am, police received a report that a man armed with two knives was attacking two women.

A PSNI spokesperson said the altercation spilled outside and one of the women (35) was further assaulted in the back garden and sustained a serious knife wound to her neck and other lacerations to her head and face.

Police were able to intervene.

The other woman (50s) also sustained stab wounds.

Insp Eamonn Campbell said: “Both women were taken to hospital, one via air ambulance and one by road.

“Whilst serious, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“The arrested man, 26, has been taken into police custody and will be questioned on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.

“The scene at Stream Street is currently being examined and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.” – PA