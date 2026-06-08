Crime & Law

Man (40s) to be charged after serious assault in Portarlington

A man in his 60s has been left in ‘critical condition’

A man in his 60s has been left in ‘critical condition’ following an assault in Portarlington. File photograph: Getty Images
A man in his 60s has been left in ‘critical condition’ following an assault in Portarlington. File photograph: Getty Images
Hugh Dooley
Mon Jun 08 2026 - 15:231 MIN READ

A man is set to be charged in connection with a serious assault that took place on the main street of Portarlington, Co Laois, on Sunday.

The man, in his 40s, is set to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Monday afternoon, after having been arrested and held in custody under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act on Sunday.

The incident left another man, aged in his 60s, with “serious injuries” and he was brought to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí have said the man “remains in critical condition” following the assault.

READ MORE

Kinahan lieutenant Sean McGovern jailed for 24 years for directing crime gang

‘I’ve had enough’: Donald Trump walks out of stormy interview

Ken Early: Gianni Infantino has little reverence, respect or feeling for football – it’s all about the money

‘It’s devastating’: Families left homeless after fire severely damages Dublin apartment complex

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the attack, which occurred on Main Street, Portarlington, at about 1.15am.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have camera footage from the area taken between 12.45am and 1.30am, have been asked to make contact.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter