Man (40s) to be charged after serious assault in Portarlington

A man in his 60s has been left in ‘critical condition’ following an assault in Portarlington. File photograph: Getty Images

A man is set to be charged in connection with a serious assault that took place on the main street of Portarlington, Co Laois, on Sunday.

The man, in his 40s, is set to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Monday afternoon, after having been arrested and held in custody under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act on Sunday.

The incident left another man, aged in his 60s, with “serious injuries” and he was brought to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí have said the man “remains in critical condition” following the assault.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the attack, which occurred on Main Street, Portarlington, at about 1.15am.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have camera footage from the area taken between 12.45am and 1.30am, have been asked to make contact.