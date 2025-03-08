Crime & Law

Man (30s) arrested following discharge of firearm at Leitrim residence

The man was arrested outside the property shortly after 3.20pm on Friday following an intervention by the Armed Support Unit

Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit (ASU) responded to an emergency call on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit (ASU) responded to an emergency call on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Olivia Kelleher
Sat Mar 08 2025 - 10:47

A man (30s) has been arrested for questioning in connection with the discharge of a firearm at a residence in Killargue in Leitrim on Friday.

Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit (ASU) responded to an emergency call on Friday afternoon.

A man was arrested outside the property shortly after 3.20pm on Friday following an intervention by the ASU. This included the deployment of a taser. A firearm was seized.

Oireachtas member arrested over alleged €150,000 business fraud ]

The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

READ MORE

The seized firearm is now subject to forensic and ballistic examination.

The man is being held under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98 at a garda station in the Co Leitrim area.

Investigations are ongoing.