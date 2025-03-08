Man (30s) arrested following discharge of firearm at Leitrim residence

A man (30s) has been arrested for questioning in connection with the discharge of a firearm at a residence in Killargue in Leitrim on Friday.
Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit (ASU) responded to an emergency call on Friday afternoon.
A man was arrested outside the property shortly after 3.20pm on Friday following an intervention by the ASU. This included the deployment of a taser. A firearm was seized.
The scene was preserved for a technical examination.
The seized firearm is now subject to forensic and ballistic examination.
The man is being held under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98 at a garda station in the Co Leitrim area.
Investigations are ongoing.