Crime & Law

Pedestrian (50s) dies after being hit by bus in Co Galway

Gardaí seeking witnesses to incident which happened at Cahergowan, Claregalway on Friday afternoon

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí from Oranmore are investigating the fatal incident at Cahergowan, Claregalway. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sarah Slater
Fri Mar 07 2025 - 20:10

A man in his 50s has died following a road collision involving a bus in Co Galway.

The pedestrian was fatally injured at about 2.10pm on Friday on the N83 (formerly the N17) at Claregalway.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has fully reopened, a Garda spokesman said.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

READ MORE

They are eager to speak to people who were on the N83 at Cahergowan, Claregalway, between 1.50pm and 2.10pm. Anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this footage available.

Gardaí at Oranmore are investigating and can be contacted on 091-388030 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

So far this year an additional seven pedestrians have died on the nation’s roads and overall 29 have lost their lives. The numbers are down by 10 compared with the same period last year.