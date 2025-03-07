Pedestrian (50s) dies after being hit by bus in Co Galway

Gardaí from Oranmore are investigating the fatal incident at Cahergowan, Claregalway. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 50s has died following a road collision involving a bus in Co Galway.

The pedestrian was fatally injured at about 2.10pm on Friday on the N83 (formerly the N17) at Claregalway.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has fully reopened, a Garda spokesman said.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are eager to speak to people who were on the N83 at Cahergowan, Claregalway, between 1.50pm and 2.10pm. Anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this footage available.

Gardaí at Oranmore are investigating and can be contacted on 091-388030 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

So far this year an additional seven pedestrians have died on the nation’s roads and overall 29 have lost their lives. The numbers are down by 10 compared with the same period last year.