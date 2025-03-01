Kyran Durnin murder inquiry: Gardaí conclude search of Drogheda house

Gardaí working next to a property they searched in Drogheda, Co Louth, as part of their investigation into the suspected murder of Kyran Durnin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A search of a house in Co Louth for evidence in the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Kyran Durnin has concluded after three days.

It is understood no evidence of “immediate significance” has been located, although An Garda Síochána have taken a number of items for analysis.

Gardaí cleared greenery in the back garden of the property as part of their search.

Members of the search team used chainsaws to clear the location before a mini digger was brought in. A drone was also used to capture aerial images to aid gardaí in planning the excavation of the back garden.

Gardaí were looking for any evidence relating to how the boy died and where his remains might be.

The operation was the third “intrusive” search at properties since the investigation began last September. Properties in Dundalk and Drogheda were also sealed off and searched in the same manner for several days last year, but nothing of evidential value was found.

The property now being searched was always one of interest to the investigation team and was earmarked for some time for the operation that got underway last Tuesday morning.

Kyran was last seen in 2022 when he was six years of age. A family member made a missing persons report in August last year, the day after Tusla flagged its concerns for the welfare of the boy after being unable to see him despite several efforts.

Although two suspects were arrested last December and several searches carried out at properties in Co Louth, Kyran’s remains have not been found. The last independent confirmed sighting of him was in June 2022 when he was attending national school in Dundalk.

Gardaí believe he died in the weeks or months after the last confirmed sighting and that his body was concealed to cover up his death. The details of where, how or when he died, however, have not been determined.

One of two people arrested in December, Anthony Maguire (36), was found dead at his home in Drogheda the day after he was released without charge.