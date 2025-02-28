Man dies after being found with serious injuries in Co Tyrone

The PSNI has appealed for information on the death in Dungannon, Co Tyrone

A man has died after reports of an assault in Co Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the death after being called to the Lisnahull area of Dungannon on Thursday evening.

It said a man was found with serious injuries at a flat near the Corrainey Park area of the town. He later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Phillips said: “Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a man was found with serious injuries at a flat in the area. Police attended, but sadly the man passed away as a result of his injuries.”

Corrainey Park was closed as officers conducted further enquiries.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an advanced paramedic had attended the scene and no patients had been taken to hospital.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Varsani said a large area had been cordoned off.

“It is upsetting for people here. This is such a tight-knit area and it does impact on a lot of people and unnerves a lot of people as well,” she said.

“Everybody is very concerned, but there has been a very high level of co-operation with the emergency services.

“People are just shocked. Everybody knows someone who lives here.”

SDLP Mid Ulster councillor Malachy Quinn posted on social media: “Sad news coming out of Dungannon tonight.”

The PSNI said anyone with any information should contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25. – PA