Kyran Durnin murder probe: Gardaí set to excavate garden in Drogheda house search

Gardaí at a property in Drogheda, after they launched a new search as part of their investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of schoolboy Kyran Durnin. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Gardaí carrying out the third “intrusive” search of a Co Louth property as part of the Kyran Durnin murder investigation are set to excavate a garden at the house.

They are looking for any evidence relating to how the boy died and where his remains may be.

The search in Drogheda, which began on Wednesday morning, is continuing on Thursday and is expected to continue for several days, with excavating equipment being used at the rear of the property.

It was among a number of houses that Kyran, who would be aged 8 years if he were alive, spent time in before he vanished in mid 2022. The house underwent a Garda search late last year, though that operation was brief.

The more intrusive search now underway, which will involve significant work by a large team of gardaí, is the third of its kind since the murder investigation began last October.

Another house in Drogheda and one in Dundalk, where Kyran once lived with his family, were searched late last year. It is understood nothing of evidential value was discovered.

Gardaí have not set out the specific reason for the latest search at the second property in Drogheda. The Irish Times understands it has always been one of interest to the investigation team and an intrusive search was expected there at some point.

Kyran spent time at that property, which is owned by people known to him, including staying there for periods of time. The people connected to the address have been part of the investigation to date and have been spoken to by gardaí but they have not been arrested. The house will be the subject of technical and forensic examinations.

Missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin. Photograph: Garda Press Office

“Despite the public support and extensive and ongoing enquiries carried out by Gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána have been unable to locate Kyran,” the Garda said in a statement.

An Garda Síochána added that it is aware of ongoing and extensive public commentary on the investigation, “including speculation, rumours and theories... most of which is inaccurate and misinformed”.

“Such ill-informed public commentary is not only disruptive to the Garda investigations but also adds to the trauma experienced by victims families.”

Members of the Garda carry evidence bags at the scene of a property on Hand Street in Drogheda, Co Louth. Photograph: PA

Kyran was last seen in 2022 when he was six years of age. A family member made a missing persons report in August last year.

While two suspects were arrested last December and several searches carried out at properties in Co Louth, Kyran’s remains have not be found. The last independent confirmed sighting of him was in June 2022 when he was attending national school in Dundalk.

Gardaí believe he died in the weeks or months after the last confirmed sighting and that his body was concealed to cover up his death. However, the detail of where, how or when he died has not been determined.

One of two people arrested in December, Anthony Maguire (36), was found dead at his home in Drogheda the day after he was released without charge.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public to come forward to the investigation team in Drogheda, saying “notwithstanding all the information that is in the public domain, do not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have”.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.