Kyran Durnin murder: Gardaí search Drogheda house over disappearance of schoolboy

Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin have begun a search of a house in Drogheda.

The house, which will be subject of technical and forensic examinations, will be searched with the hope of finding evidence as to the child’s whereabouts.

“Despite the public support and extensive and ongoing enquiries carried out by Gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána have been unable to locate Kyran. Kyran would now be eight years old,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Kyran was last seen in 2022 when he was six years of age. A family member subsequently made a missing persons report in August last year.

While two suspects were arrested last December and several searches have been carried out at properties in Co Louth, Kyran’s remains have not be found. The last independent confirmed sighting of him was in June 2022, when he was six years old and attending national school in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí believe he died in the weeks or months after the last confirmed sighting and that his body was concealed to cover up his death. However, the detail of where, how or when he died has not been determined.

One of two people arrested in December, Anthony Maguire (36), was found dead at his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, the day after he was released without charge.

An Garda Síochána added that it is aware of ongoing and extensive public commentary on the investigation, “including speculation, rumours and theories” concerning what may have happened to Kyran, “most of which is inaccurate and misinformed”.

“Such ill-informed public commentary is not only disruptive to the Garda investigations but also adds to the trauma experienced by victims families,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public to come forward, saying “notwithstanding all the information that is in the public domain, do not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have”.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.“

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 , the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the spokesperson said.