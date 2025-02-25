Woman (84) dies in hospital two days after alleged assault at Cork home

Gardaí in Cork have begun an investigation following the death of an 84-year-old woman in hospital, where she was admitted after a reported assault at her home on Sunday.

The woman was brought by ambulance from her home in Carrigaline on Tuesday morning when she complained of feeling unwell following an incident at her home on Sunday morning.

It is understood the woman, who is originally from Nigeria and has been living in Ireland for several years, told her daughter that she had been pushed down the stairs at the house in Garrydhu and had suffered an injury to her head.

A man (38), who was known to the dead woman, has been arrested by gardaí. He was taken to Togher Garda station for questioning about an alleged assault on the woman.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office and sources say the postmortem will be critical to establishing whether the woman’s death was connected to the assault.