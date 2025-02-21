Partial human remains found on grounds of Dublin primary school

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of partial human remains at a primary school in north Dublin.

It is understood a partially decomposed hand was found on the grounds of a school in Darndale on Friday afternoon.

The state pathologist has been notified and the remains are to be taken for DNA analysis in an effort to determine the identity.

There were no pupils at the school, which is currently closed for midterm break.

“Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of partial human remains at a premises in Darndale, Dublin 17 this afternoon, Friday 21st February 2025,” it said in a statement, the Garda said:

“A scene is currently being held and the State Pathologist has been notified, in line with standard practice.

“The remains will be removed for examination and DNA analysis, which will assist gardaí in confirming the identity and determine the course of the investigation.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”