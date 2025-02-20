Man (23) charged with murder over fatal Dublin stabbing

Quham Babatunde was stabbed to death in Dublin city centre last weekend.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Quham Babatunde in Dublin city centre last weekend.

The man was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Sunday as he was about to board a ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.

A PSNI spokesman said he will appear before Belfast Magistrates Court this Friday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, the spokesman said.

He is the third man to be charged in connection with an attack on the 34-year-old asylum seeker on Anne Street South in the early hours of Saturday. A second man was seriously injured.

Jeffrey Bangu (21), from Cardy Rock Crescent in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, has been charged with violent disorder, brandishing a knife and assaulting Mr Babatunde and the other man, who required hospital treatment.

Rory Carr (21), of Ard Na Gréine, Seapoint Lane in Balbriggan, is charged with violent disorder and assault causing harm to the two men.

Mr Bangu and Mr Carr have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in court again next week.

The violence near Grafton Street occurred at about 3am last Saturday following a row at a music event between two groups of people that spilled onto the street.

Gardaí found Babatunde unresponsive at the scene.

He was treated by emergency services and taken to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.