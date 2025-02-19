Seven police officers injured in two Derry incidents on Wednesday, says PSNI

A PSNI photograph of an injury it says was sustained by one of its officers who was kicked multiple times in the head on Wednesday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer was kicked multiple times in the head during a violent incident in Derry on Wednesday, police have said.

The details of the incident come as two people have been charged after seven police officers were injured in two separate incidents in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault on police and one of disorderly behaviour concerning an incident in the Waterside.

He is scheduled to appear before the court on March 12th.

Following a separate unrelated incident in the Cityside, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.

She is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday. – PA