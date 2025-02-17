Garda and PSNI make two arrests in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin city centre

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man after a fight broke out in a Dublin nightclub at the weekend.

One suspect was arrested in Belfast by the PSNI on foot of a request from the Garda. He was detained as he was about to board a ferry to the UK and is being held at a police station in Northern Ireland.

The second man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí following searches in Co Dublin and is being held at Pearse Street Garda station.

The victim has been named as Quam Babatunde (34), a Nigerian asylum seeker. He lived at the Ballyogan international protection accommodation centre in South Dublin, having moved there from Citywest accommodation centre last year.

READ MORE

He was fatally injured after an altercation in the early hours of Saturday on South Anne Street, off Grafton Street, having gone to the club in Dublin city on Friday night.

A postmortem examination has been carried out, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

The victim had attended a African music night in the Twenty Two club on South Anne Street. A fight involving two groups of people broke out on the premises and then continued on the street.

It is understood Mr Babatunde suffered several stab wounds, including one to the heart.

Footage from the scene, which has been shared widely on social media, shows him being attacked by a man wielding a large blade.

The attack on Mr Babatunde continued after he fell to the ground. A second man, also in his 30s, suffered more minor stab wounds.

Gardaí have gathered extensive CCTV footage from the scene and are confident they have identified those involved in the violence.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said on Sunday that gardaí have begun a murder investigation and were making “very good progress” in terms of identifying those involved.

Gardaí were called to the South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper area shortly after 3am on Saturday and found a man in his 30s who was seriously injured and unresponsive.

“He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transferred to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later,” a Garda statement said.