Armed gardai involved in midlands and Co Galway raids targeting prolific crime gang

Four men – three in their 20s and one in his 30s – were arrested and were being held for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Photograph: Garda press office

A cattle prod, a machete and a Taser stun gun were among the items seized during a series of raids in the midlands and Co Galway targeting a prolific organised crime gang involved in the drug trade. The suspects are also engaged in other for-profit organised crime and have sought to build their power and wealth through violence and intimidation.

It is understood the leadership of the group is based in Galway, though Wednesday’s early-morning Garda operation also involved searches in counties Roscommon, Westmeath and Offaly.

As some of the men being targeted have a propensity for violence, and gardaí believe they have access to firearms, the Garda’s Armed Support Unit was present at the searches.

Four men – three in their 20s and one in his 30s – were arrested and were being held for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

READ MORE

The large search team was comprised of gardaí from the Garda divisions in Galway, Westmeath and Offaly, supported by the Armed Support Unit from the Garda’s North Western and Eastern regions

The Garda said the gang under investigation was involved in “possession and discharge of firearms, drug dealing, drug intimidation, burglaries and serious assaults in east Galway” and neighbouring areas.

The six residential properties searched were in Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Taughmaconnell and Athlone, Co Roscommon; Athlone, Co Westmeath; and Banagher and Cloghan, Co Offaly. Gardaí took possession of two vehicles and seized phones, a machete, knives, a cattle prod and a Taser.

The large search team was comprised of gardaí from the Garda divisions in Galway, Westmeath and Offaly, supported by the Armed Support Unit from the Garda’s North Western and Eastern regions.