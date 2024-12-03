UK sanctions NI man allegedly linked to New IRA under domestic counter-terrorism laws

Police at the scene on Fanad Drive in Derry following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee in 2019. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Britain has used counter-terrorism laws to freeze the assets of a man from Northern Ireland, citing his suspected involvement with “terrorist activity” associated with the New IRA, a statement said.

The UK government said it had “reasonable cause” to suspect that Brian Sheridan, who was born in Co Armagh, was involved in terrorist activity by facilitating terrorism and associating with members of the New IRA, as well as making funds available for the organisation.

"This action is the first use of the Treasury-led domestic counter terrorism financial sanctions regime targeting Northern Ireland related terrorism," Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq said.

Under the sanctions it would be an offence for any person or entity to maintain a direct or indirect financial relationship with Sheridan, the finance ministry said.

The New IRA is one of a small number of active militant groups opposed to the Belfast Agreement. It has been behind some of the sporadic attacks that have continued, including the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019. - Reuters

