Rise in number of homicide suspects being identified by gardaí, CSO data shows

There has been a significant increase in Garda detection rates for homicide offences, according to newly released figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

A crime is considered “detected” when gardaí identify at least one suspect and issue a charge or summons. It does not necessarily mean the suspect was convicted.

Eight two per cent of offences categorised as “homicide and related offences” reported in 2023 have since been classified as detected. This is an eight per cent increase on the figure for crimes reported in 2022.

Homicide offences include murder, manslaughter and dangerous driving causing death. There were 66 suspects identified as carrying out such offences in 2023.

Overall, the CSO found the detection rates rose for four out of 12 offence groups, including kidnapping offences (four per cent increase) and burglary and related offences (two per cent increase).

There was a fall in detection rates for drugs offences, which were down four per cent, and assault type offences, which fell three per cent.

The CSO noted that detection rates tend to increase over time as garda investigations progress. By September of this year, 16 per cent of sexual offences reports in 2022 has been recorded has detected. The figure for crimes reported in 2023 was eight per cent.

Overall, around 20 per cent of sexual offences end up being recorded as detected, meaning a suspect is brought before a court. This is similar to the detection rate for crime overall.

Men are far more likely than women to be nominated as a suspect in all offence categories. These include sexual offences (92 per cent), weapons and explosives offences (92 per cent), and homicide and related offences (91 per cent).

A majority of suspects identified across all offences categories were aged between 18 and 44.

Dublin recorded a higher crime rate than most other regions in 2023 but the detection rate for most types of offences was lower, the CSO said.