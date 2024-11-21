Creeslough: Man (60s) arrested as part of inquiry into fatal explosion

Ten people died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday October 7th, 2022. Photograph: PA Wire

A man in his 60s has been arrested as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the 2022 explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal which resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

The man was arrested on Thursday in connection with alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. An Garda Síochána said the investigation into the incident was ongoing. The man was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the northwestern region.

Ten people died in the explosion at the Applegreen service station on October 7th, 2022. Those who killed in the blast were aged between five and 59.

The investigation is being led by local gardaí in Donegal, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and agencies including the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

From the start of the investigation, gardaí were focused on the gas system at the buildings on the site, which includes an apartment block. While there is no suggestion the gas system was tampered with, or any actions were undertaken to deliberately damage it, every aspect of how it was run and was maintained has been examined.

In March, two men were detained in connection with the incident, marking the first arrests in the case. A man and woman (40s) were arrested and questioned in relation to the fatal explosion in May. Following their release in March and May, gardaí said a file would be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).