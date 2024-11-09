‘New lines of inquiry’ in Jo Jo Dullard case 29 years after disappearance

Jo Jo Dullard's last known whereabouts was in Moone, Co Kildare. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

An investigation into the disappearance of Josephine (Jo Jo) Dullard, who went missing 29 years ago, has “progressed” with 800 recommendations identified, gardaí have said.

The recommendations have “informed and generated” new lines of inquiry which are being dealt with by gardaí based in Naas assisted by An Garda Síochána’s serious crime review team.

The disappearance of the Kilkenny woman, who was last seen in Moone, Co Kildare, on November 9th, 1995, was classified as a murder investigation in 2020 with gardaí concluding she had “met her death through violent means”.

Speaking on the 29th anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí said they continued to appeal to the public for any information.

READ MORE

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again,” they said.

“Jo Jo’s family have now suffered from her disappearance for 29 years. An Garda Síochána is resolute in our determination to provide answers for Jo Jo’s family and bring her murderer to justice.”

Ms Dullard had been socialising in Bruxelles Bar in Dublin on November 9th before starting her journey home to Callan in Kilkenny.

She missed the last bus to Callan so got a bus to Naas before hitching two lifts to Moone. At 11.37pm she called a friend from a phone box in Moone to tell her she would be home soon and that a car had just stopped for her. That was the last time anyone heard from her.

At the time she was wearing blue jeans, black boots and a small rucksack. She was also carrying a black Sanyo cassette player and matching headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884300 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.