Two new average speed camera systems to go live in Cavan and Mayo this weekend

One of the new average speed cameras installed on roads in Co Mayo and Co Cavan. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Two new average speed road camera systems are to go live in counties Cavan and Mayo this weekend.

One will be located between Kilduff and Billis on the N3 in Cavan and the other between Lislackagh and Cuilmore near Swinford on the M5.

Average speed cameras monitor a vehicle’s speed over a certain distance, using a beginning and end measuring point as opposed to those that take a snapshot at a single location.

Drivers found to have travelled between points A and B too quickly will receive three penalty points and a fine of up to €160.

The technology uses automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to record the time, date, and location of each vehicle that passes the entry and exit points.

According to An Garda Síochána, existing average speed cameras on the M7 and in Dublin’s Port Tunnel have already proven effective in reducing speed.

The two camera system locations announced on Monday are part of a broader introduction of three average speed cameras and nine static speed cameras – measuring speed at a single point – with further details of locations expected at a later date.

“The average safety camera sites have been chosen because they meet the criteria as being high collision sites with numerous road traffic collisions, involving injury, serious injury and fatalities,” gardaí said.

“Average Safety Cameras are intended to change driver behaviour, reducing average speed of road users and the number of collisions that occur.”

Drivers breaking the 100km/h speed limit will be subject to prosecution from noon on Friday.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will formally announce the commencement of the systems on Friday.