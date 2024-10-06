Man who was stabbed to death at Cloverhill Prison named as Martin Salinger (43)

The cell where the attack occurred in Cloverhill Prison was sealed off for a full forensic examination. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

A man who was stabbed to death in his cell at Cloverhill Prison on Saturday has been named as horse and carriage driver and business owner Martin Salinger (43) who lived in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

The native of The Liberties was killed at about 5.30am on Saturday following a row in his cell on the D1 landing of the prison in Clondalkin.

He was stabbed in the neck in his cell on the protection landing of the remand prison. It is understood a makeshift weapon was used in the attack.

The cell where the attack occurred was sealed off for a full forensic examination. Three prisoners were in the two-man cell when the fatal stabbing occurred. One of the two other prisoners sustained injuries in the incident and was treated in the prison infirmary.

A garda senior investigating officer and a family liaison officer have been appointed.

Following the death the body of the deceased was removed from the prison to facilitate a postmortem examination. The Coroner was also notified and an inquest will be held at a later date.

Meanwhile, gardaí at Ronanstown continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Salinger.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of his murder. He is being detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in west Dublin. Investigations are ongoing.

Mr Salinger was charged two months ago in connection with drugs and firearms offences. He had been arrested following a probe by the Dublin Crime Response Team.

The Irish Prison Service has offered its sympathies to the deceased man’s family.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm the death of a person in custody in Cloverhill Prison on October 5th, 2024.

“This incident is being investigated by An Garda Síochána and it would not be appropriate to comment further. All deaths in custody are also investigated by the office of the Inspector of Prisons.

“The Irish Prison Service wish to express our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends.”

Mr Salinger was the owner of fourth generation family business Dublin Horse Drawn Carriages.

In an interview with the Project Bowes website in 2015, Mr Salinger said that the business was set up by his great grandfather, Michael Salinger.

He stated that he started working for the business as a teenager and enjoyed his job showing tourists the sights of the city.

“I love doing it. Like I’m 34 and I still get excited going to work and [I am] still happy. Every time you get in, it’s a different job. Like you are not stuck in an office.”

He said when he was younger man the carriages still brought people home from a night out.

However, with the deregulation of the taxis in 2000 the firm shifted to doing tours, weddings, funerals and some film and television work. Mr Salinger added that some tourists became repeat customers over the years.

“You see them every year coming back, ‘we were here last year’ and you get to know them. You never forget someone if you have them [in your carriage] for half an hour.”