Army pulls out of Portlaoise Prison after 51 years in wake of IRA clear-out

Portlaoise Prison: There are currently just five prisoners on E Wing, the sector of the prison used to hold paramilitary inmates. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Irish soldiers have been withdrawn from guard duty at Portlaoise Prison after 51 years due to the declining numbers of subversive prisoners.

Since 1973 the Co Laois prison has been guarded by a platoon of armed Defence Forces troops due to concerns about paramilitary breakout attempts.

The measure was introduced at the height of the Troubles following the government’s decision to move all subversive prisoners into a single high-security prison in Portlaoise, following the escape of three IRA prisoners from Mountjoy in a hijacked helicopter.

During that time, soldiers were involved in several high-profile incidents, including in 1974 when soldiers rescued hostages and retook control of the prison from rioting inmates. That same year, 19 prisoners escaped during a mass breakout during which they disguised themselves as prison officers to prevent soldiers from opening fire.

In 1975 IRA member Tom Smith was shot dead by soldiers during an escape attempt at Portlaoise.

Since the end of the Troubles following the Belfast Agreement and particularly in the last decade, the threat from subversives is judged by security officials to be much reduced.

Dozens of IRA prisoner were granted early released under the terms of the agreement, while the most prominent remaining prisoner from the Troubles era – former Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) paramilitary member and convicted kidnapper Dessie O’Hare – was released from Portlaoise last June.

Currently, there are just five prisoners on E Wing, the sector of the prison used to hold paramilitary inmates. Prison officials are now considering closing the wing entirely.

While there, Army personnel were stationed on the roof and outer walls of the prison and were authorised to use deadly force to prevent escapes.

Uncomfortable lodgings and long periods of boredom made Portlaoise duty unpopular among Defence Forces members and many welcomed proposals in the 2022 Commission on the Defence Forces report to wind down the assignment.

Military management were also keen to withdraw from Portlaoise due to severe manpower pressures across the Defence Forces. Each year, guarding the facility accounted for 74,000 workdays and cost €1.9 million.

However, the Irish Prison Officers Association objected to the move, arguing that many of the prisoners now in Portlaoise were more dangerous than the previous paramilitary inmates. Portlaoise now houses some of the State’s most dangerous organised criminals, including many linked to the Kinahan gang.

Soldiers stationed on the roof were also able to spot drugs being thrown into the prison from outside, a duty which will now have to be taken over by prison officers.

The Defence Forces formally withdrew from Portlaoise on Monday following a short ceremony during which soldiers rendered honours to Irish Prison Service staff.

Irish soldiers have also been withdrawn from guard duty at an explosives production plant in Co Meath. They continue to carry out a number of other guard duty assignments including at Government Buildings and the Central Bank.

In a statement confirming the move, the Department of Justice said: “Following engagement with the Department of Defence, the Irish Prison Service, An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces in relation to the recommendations of the Commission on the Defence Forces concerning the deployment of the Defence Forces at Portlaoise Prison the Minister obtained Government approval on July 24th for her plan for the withdrawal of the Defence Forces from the prison.

“The Department will not be commenting further as the matter relates to prison security.”