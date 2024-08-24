Crime & Law

Man due in court in connection with Dublin firearm seizure

Gardaí recovered firearm and ammunition in Finglas during routine patrols of the area

The firearm and ammunition seized by gardaí in Finglas, Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Sat Aug 24 2024 - 14:16

A man is due in court on Saturday in connection with a firearm seizure.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a vehicle in the Kippure Park area of Finglas during routine patrols and recovered a suspected pistol and ammunition.

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested with two of them later released without charge. The third man was charged and is due to appear in court at 4pm on Saturday.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.