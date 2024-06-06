Molly Martens is released from prison in North Carolina

Molly Martens, who was jailed last year for the killing of Limerick man Jason Corbett on voluntary manslaughter, has been released from prison in the US state of North Carolina.

She was released shortly before 8.40am local time (1.40pm Irish time). Her father Tom will be freed later on Thursday.

In October 2023, they were each sentenced to a minimum of four years to include time already served under a plea deal they accepted for the voluntary manslaughter of Mr Corbett in 2015.

Molly Martens was released from the Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh. Tom Martens will be released from Piedmont Correctional Institution, about a 25-minute drive from Lexington.

In their original 2017 trial, the Martens were convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in prison.

The court heard that in the early hours of August 2nd, 2015, paramedics were called to the home Mr Corbett (39) shared with his wife Molly and his two young children Jack and Sarah, from a previous marriage in Ireland, at Panther Creek Court in a suburb of North Carolina city of Winston-Salem.

They found Ms Martens attempting to carry out CPR on Mr Corbett, who had suffered traumatic injuries.

State prosecutors argued that the victim had been beaten to death with a baseball bat and a paving brick by Tom Martens, now 73, a former FBI agent, and Molly Martens, now 40, because the Martens feared that if Corbett returned to Ireland, the children would be taken from her.

The prosecution also made the case that Molly Martens would benefit from a $600,000 life insurance policy. In their defence, the Martens argued the killing was in self-defence against an abusive spouse.

Their 2017 second-degree murder conviction was overturned on appeal in 2020 and the retrial was moved to Forsyth County due to the intensity of the media and public interest in the story.

Before the retrial began, the Martens accepted a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter in October 2023. The district attorney dropped the murder charges, but Judge David Hall advised them that a ‘no-contest’ admission, under North Carolina law, was taken to be an admission of a guilty plea.