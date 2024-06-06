Fourth man arrested in relation to murder of Croatian Josip Štrok in west Dublin

SARAH BURNS

Josip Štrok was a carpenter from Croatia

A fourth man has been arrested in relation to the murder of a Croatian man in west Dublin last March. Carpenter Josip Štrok (31) who lived in central Dublin, suffered severe head injuries at Grange View Way, Clondalkin, on March 30th. His friend David Družinec, 28, was allegedly attacked during the same incident.

Mr Štrok died from his injuries four days later, on April 3rd, in Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí said on Thursday that a fourth man, aged in his 40s, had been arrested in relation to the murder of Mr Štrok and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in west Dublin.

Two teenagers from Clondalkin were charged in April with the murder of Mr Štrok. A third man arrested during the investigation was released without charge, pending directions from the DPP.