Man charged with laundering €430,000 in ‘dodgy box’ service operation

The charges related to allegations that Ciaran Donovan was supplying illegal access to copyrighted Sky TV services, the court heard. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A Co Kildare man has appeared before Naas District Court charged with money laundering arising from the operation of an illegal television streaming service, prior to his sentencing hearing in the Circuit Criminal Court for similar offences.

Ciaran Donovan (41), a married father of two from Ashfield, Co Kildare, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan on Wednesday charged with laundering more than €430,000, allegedly the proceeds of the operation of an illegal television streaming service, between October 2021 and November 2023.

Court presenter Sgt Gda David Hanrahan, who described the charges as “very unique” matters, said he was still awaiting a book of evidence in respect of the charges before the court on Wednesday. Sgt Hanrahan said the charges related to allegations that Mr Donovan was supplying illegal access to copyrighted Sky TV services.

Mark Gibbons BL, for the accused, said his client was facing a similar prosecution in the Circuit Court, listed for sentencing on July 12th.

READ MORE

Mr Gibbons said the charges before the court on Wednesday were the subject of Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) direction, and asked the judge that a date be set for those directions to be conveyed prior to Mr Donovan’s July sentencing hearing.

Judge Zaidan noted Mr Donovan’s intention to plead guilty to the charges before the court on Wednesday.

Adjourning the case, the judge said he expected to send Mr Donovan forward for sentence in the Circuit Court on signed pleas of guilty next week. Judge Zaidan said there was “no need” for the State to prepare a complicated book of evidence.

Mr Zaidan said he would facilitate the linking up of the matters before him on Wednesday, and the similar matters listed for sentencing in July.

Mr Donovan, who did not address the court, was remanded on continuing bail.