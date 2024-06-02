Garda investigation after body of man found at property in Co Monaghan

The body of a man was discovered at approximately 10pm at a residence at Clones, Monaghan. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A property in Co Monaghan has been sealed off following the discovery of the remains of a man there late on Saturday night.

The discoverywas made at about 10pm at a residence in The Diamond area of Clones.

While an investigation has been launched, and all the resources of a homicide inquiry committed to the case, gardaí were awaiting the results of a postmortem examination on the remains of the man before deciding on the direction of the investigation.

In reply to queries, garda headquarters said gardaí were “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body” in the Co Monaghan town on Saturday night.

“The body of a man was discovered at approximately 10pm at a residence at Clones, Monaghan,” it said. “The body remains at the scene which is preserved for a technical examination which is due to take place this morning.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

More to follow.