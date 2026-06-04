Teenager ‘addicted to stealing cars’ pleads guilty to 11 charges

The incidents involved seven vehicles in Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow between July and December last year, the Dublin Children’s Court heard. Photograph: Alan Betson

A Dublin teenager described as being “addicted to stealing cars” had not been provided with services to meet his needs, a court heard.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including five for motor theft or interference and for breaking into cars.

The incidents involved seven vehicles in Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow between July and December last year, the Dublin Children’s Court heard.

The offences also involved “drive off” petrol thefts from service stations.

Defence barrister Orla Doolin said the teenager had become addicted to stealing cars, but had been very forthright in his dealings with the Probation Service and had made no denials.

However, a pre-sentence report showed he had little insight into his offending and “thrill-seeking behaviour,” or their impact on the community.

The defence acknowledged there had been an escalation, but argued it may not have happened if intervention had occurred earlier.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, has been in voluntary care since last year.

Tusla, the child and family agency, attended the proceedings and said a special meeting regarding the boy’s future was scheduled soon.

The boy had been in custody for a month on remand and was attending the gym and education at the detention centre.

Counsel asked the judge to consider the boy’s young age and that his guilty plea had spared witnesses from being forced to come to court.

He had three prior convictions for interference with a car and possessing implements for theft, and still has to enter a plea to another motor theft charge.

Judge Brendan Toale stated it was not the court’s function to detain the teenager for his own care.

There was another structure to deal with that, he said.

He noted those working with the boy were convinced he needed special care and that the current arrangements were insufficient for his needs.

The judge imposed a five-month sentence but deferred activating it pending a review in October.