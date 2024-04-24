Two arrested in Co Meath after seizure of cannabis worth €2.4m

The cannabis was seized in the Meath area on Tuesday

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €2.4 million in Co Meath.

The seizure was made on Tuesday following a joint intelligence-led operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue’s Customs Service.

Revenue officers seized approximately 120kg of herbal cannabis which has an estimated value of €2.4 million.

A Garda spokeswoman said the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis while investigations are ongoing.

The two men arrested by gardaí, both aged in their 50s, are currently detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Meath.