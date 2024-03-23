Four men released without charge after Garda operation in Dublin

Four men who were arrested in Dublin on Thursday following a Garda operation have been released without charge.
The four men were arrested and a firearm was seized after gardaí intercepted a car on Dublin’s M50 following a report of a kidnapping in Belfast.
A fifth man also in the car, who was reported missing from Belfast, was found safe and well, gardaí said.
Gardaí are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions and will continue to closely liaise with the Police Service of Northern Ireland with investigations ongoing.
