Four men released without charge after Garda operation in Dublin

Gardaí are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Photograph: iStock

Four men who were arrested in Dublin on Thursday following a Garda operation have been released without charge.

The four men were arrested and a firearm was seized after gardaí intercepted a car on Dublin’s M50 following a report of a kidnapping in Belfast.

A fifth man also in the car, who was reported missing from Belfast, was found safe and well, gardaí said.

Gardaí are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions and will continue to closely liaise with the Police Service of Northern Ireland with investigations ongoing.