Four arrested after car intercepted on Dublin’s M50 as man reported kidnapped is found

A live Garda managed-containment operation was launched in Dublin on Thursday night.

Four men were arrested and a firearm was seized after gardaí intercepted a car on the M50 in relation to a report of kidnapping in Belfast on Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) sent information to gardaí in relation to a suspected kidnapping incident in Belfast on Thursday.

A live Garda managed-containment operation was launched in Dublin on Thursday night. A car was intercepted on the M50 at Junction 4 Ballymun shortly before 10pm by armed Garda units.

Four adult males, all occupants of the car, were arrested at the scene for alleged offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. A firearm, subject to technical and ballistic examination, was recovered from the vehicle.

READ MORE

All four individuals are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at garda stations in the Dublin Region.

A fifth adult male occupant of the car, who was reported missing from Belfast, was found safe and well.

An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

A spokesman for the gardaí said further updates will follow.

More to follow.