Public has ‘only partial information’ on pandemic bicycle case, Garda chief Harris says

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris spoke to the Public Accounts Committee about the case of a garda accused of giving an unwanted bicycle to an elderly man during the pandemic without completing the necessary paperwork. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that “only partial information” relating to the case of a garda who gave a bicycle to an elderly man during the Covid-19 pandemic is currently in the public domain.

Mr Harris also said that he understood the rationale and judgement behind the decision to search the garda’s house in June 2020.

Speaking before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday, the Garda Commissioner said that he didn’t agree with the Garda Representative Association’s (GRA) stance that the investigation into the garda lacked a common-sense approach and proportionality.

Mr Harris also said that he had received a report from the disciplinary board and it would be considered, and he would subsequently report to the Policing Authority and the Minister for Justice.

A garda in the Midlands was suspended for more than three years after he gave an unwanted bicycle from a Garda station to an elderly man in his community, who required it following a knee injury, during the pandemic but did not carry out the necessary paperwork.

The garda was suspended and the matter was investigated by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) when the incident came to light. The garda’s home was also searched in June 2020 and the bicycle retrieved from the elderly man.

A criminal investigation into what happened found the garda in question had no case to answer while a disciplinary board cleared the officer earlier this month of all of the charges he faced.

The garda had been suspended for more than three years, and though reinstated last August he has been assigned to restricted duties since then.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said while she understood when a complaint was made in a hierarchical organisation it had to be dealt with, it seemed it was “a sledgehammer to crack a nut here”.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon asked whether it was common practice for the NBCI to investigate such a matter and deploy a six-man team to search an officer’s home and whether it was proportional.

In response, Mr Harris said the problem was that all of the facts that were initially known in the case were not in the public domain.

He said he had responsibility for the property and evidence management system, which had “literally thousands of pieces of property and exhibits”, including a huge amount of cash, drugs and firearms.

Mr Harris said it was “absolutely essential that we keep the integrity of that system” and had to ensure continuity of evidence and the security of property that comes into Garda possession. He said there was a very clear policy, which specifically referenced bicycles.

In relation to the officer’s home being searched, Mr Harris said: “I saw the rationale for why that was done and understand why it was done. I understand the judgement of the very experienced chief superintendents, one who made the request and the second one who acceded to the request to take on the investigation.”