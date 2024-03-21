Man charged after arson attack at falsely rumoured refugee centre in Ringsend, Dublin

The Shipwright pub in Ringsend, Dublin, was being converted into a hub to host homeless families. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí investigating an arson attack at a building in Ringsend, Dublin, late last year have arrested and charged a man. The suspect, who is in his 40s, was due to appear before the courts in the city on Thursday morning.

The criminal charge, which is the first in the case, arises from the investigation commenced by the Garda into the fire at the Shipwright pub on Thorncastle Street in the south inner city on New Year’s Eve last.

Three people – two men and a woman – were last month arrested for questioning about the incident and were released without charge. A number of searches were also carried out on the day and items, including mobile phones, were seized for examination.

The investigation has continued since then, with Garda Headquarters now confirming another arrest has been made and a man charged.

“The male (40s) arrested as part of this investigation has been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning,” the Garda said early on Thursday, adding “investigations are ongoing”.

The fire in Ringsend broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Eve at the disused Shipwright Pub and took six fire tenders several hours to bring under control. Gardaí confirmed at the time the fire was the work of arsonists.

While nobody was injured in the blaze, the building was very extensively damaged and a major criminal investigation got under way immediately.

The premises was being readied for use as a hub for homeless families. However, false rumours began circulating that claimed the premises was to be used for international protection applicants.

The investigation team, at Irishtown Garda station, has examined social media posts and also previously urged people living in the locality who may have information about the attack to come forward.