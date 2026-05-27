Man (40) charged in connection with €4.2m cannabis seizure in Co Clare

The seizure of 210kgs of cannabis was made at Smithstown, Shannon on May 26th. Photograph: Collins

A 40-year-old Dublin man has appeared in court charged in connection with an estimated €4.2 million cannabis seizure on the outskirts of Shannon, Co Clare, on Tuesday.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday afternoon, James Lawlor of Killininny House, Firhouse, Dublin 24, appeared after being charged with two drug-related offences arising from the alleged cannabis seizure at the N19, Smithstown, Shannon, on May 26th.

The seizure of the 210kg of cannabis was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Clare Divisional Drug Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

In evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Garda Eoin McCabe of Ennis Garda station told the court he arrested Lawlor at 1.30pm on Wednesday afternoon at Shannon Garda station.

Lawlor is charged with having cannabis at the N19, Smithstown, Shannon on May 26th for the purpose of selling or otherwise, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Lawlor is also charged with having in his possession cannabis at the same location on the same date, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

The garda saidthat Lawlor made no reply when cautioned on the Section 3 Misuse of Drugs charge, and replied “guilty as charged” in reply to the Section 15 Misuse of Drugs charge.

Solicitor Shiofra Hassett told the court there is no application for bail for Lawlor.

Hassett said Lawlor is a suitable candidate for legal aid and asked that the legal aid be for solicitor Matthew Kenny to represent him.She told the court that she was stepping in to act on behalf of Kenny in the case on Wednesday.

Sgt Frank O’Grady told the court that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are not yet available.

Judge Adrian Harris remanded Lawlor in custody to appear via video-link from prison at Ennis District Court on June 3rd.