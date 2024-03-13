Gardaí seal off scene after remains of man found in Monaghan Town

It is understood the dead man has been identified gardaí were still in the process of contacting and dealing with his family members early on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have sealed off a scene in Monaghan Town after the remains of a man were discovered by a roadside early on Wednesday morning. The body of the deceased was still at the scene in the early afternoon pending the arrival of a pathologist.

While the dead man appeared to have sustained a head injury, it was unclear if that resulted from a fall or after some form of foul play. The direction of the investigation, specifically whether the case is one of homicide, was expected to be dictated by the results of a postmortem on the remains.

It is understood the dead man has been identified, though his name was not being released as gardaí were still in the process of contacting and dealing with his family members.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters confirmed Monaghan gardaí had sealed off a scene after the remains of a man were found in the Dunsinare area of Monaghan Town at about 7.50am, when the alarm was raised.

“The man’s body remains at the scene, and will be removed for postmortem examination in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation,” the Garda added. “The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.