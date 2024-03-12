Man arrested after woman allegedly falsely imprisoned in van found in Co Mayo

Gardaí issued the countrywide appeal with the description and registration of the van, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has been arrested and a woman released from alleged false imprisonment, following a Garda appeal for help in tracking a van, which had last been seen in Dublin.

Gardaí thanked members of the public who responded to their urgent appeal on Tuesday afternoon for help in locating, a yellow, Renault Traffic van last been seen in Dublin city centre.

Following concern for the safety of a woman, gardaí issued the countrywide appeal with the description and registration of the van, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

The appeal asked for anyone who saw the van to contact them immediately – but not to approach the vehicle.

Less than two hours later the Garda put out a second statement saying the force had “successfully located the vehicle in question in County Mayo, following information provided by a member of the public”.

The Garda statement said: “The woman is safe and well and is currently receiving support from An Garda Síochána. The investigation into the alleged false imprisonment of a female is ongoing.”

“An adult male has been arrested and is presently in custody at a Garda station in the Northwestern Garda Region”.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance” the statement concluded.

A Garda source said the incident showed how important the alerts were and how important was the public’s assistance, when it comes to tracking missing people of vehicles.