Man charged with attempted murder of John Caldwell remanded in custody

John Caldwel was seriously injured after he was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22nd, 2023. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A 44-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of detective chief inspector John Caldwell has been remanded in custody.

Alan Lundy, with an address at Flax Street, Belfast, appeared in Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with attempted murder, directing terrorism and the preparation of terrorist acts.

The court heard that Mr Lundy was questioned for seven hours and 44 minutes after being arrested on Thursday.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22nd, 2023.

READ MORE

The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care.

The court heard that the prosecution was not arguing that Mr Lundy was in or around Omagh on the evening of the attack on Mr Caldwell.

The court heard that “at no point was any explanation or comment made” when police put the accusations to Mr Lundy.

The case instead relates to “his actions in the build-up” and “the chain of events” afterwards, and that he was the “conduit” between East Tyrone where the shooting took place and Belfast, where police said vehicles were sourced.

A defence solicitor for Mr Lundy told the court that the prosecution’s evidence “is not sufficient to connect my client to the charges”.

“I would submit that police have created a narrative that’s not supported by any evidence that this court can rely on.”

Judge Michael Ranaghan said that it was a circumstantial case that could potentially involve a number of strands of evidence, including phone evidence, CCTV, police statements and “over and above that, a complete no-comment interview” with police.

The defendant’s solicitor said a bail application would be made at a later date as sureties needed to be prepared.

At one point during proceedings, the judge was alerted to disturbances at the back of the court and asked everyone in court to stand up.

Three people who did not stand up were ordered to leave the courtroom.

When they did not leave, the judge then asked that they be removed and a person was heard asking a question.

He was asked to establish his identity and at the end of proceedings, the judge asked police to inform the man to appear before his court on Monday morning.

He said if he does not apologise in court then, a warrant will be issued, the judge said. -PA