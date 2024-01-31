Two arrests as Garda begins Dublin riots follow-up operation

The first search and arrest operation in the aftermath of Dublin’s riots last November has now taken place with two suspects detained in early morning operations in the capital.

While dozens of arrests were made on the day, senior Garda officers said a major follow-up operation would continue, involving the harvesting of CCTV, other footage and images of the riots with a view to identifying key suspects.

In what is believed to be the first follow-up operation involving arrests as part of the ongoing inquiry, gardaí arrested two men, one in his late 20s and another in his late teens, on Wednesday.

“This morning, two individuals were arrested by gardaí from DMR North Central in connection with incidents related to this investigation,” Garda Headquarters said in a brief statement on Wednesday relating to the “violent disorder and public order events” of November 23rd in the city centre.

“One male in his late 20s and another in his late teens were arrested in the Dublin City area. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.”

Gardaí have been taking statements from all members of the force on duty on the day, with that evidence gathering having ramped up in recent weeks. Images of where the disturbance began, during daylight hours and involving a small group of people, have been closely studied as well as footage of the more serious incidents that later took place in the day and night to around midnight.

The trouble began at the crime scene cordon where children and their care worker had been targeted in a stabbing outside a school on Parnell Square East in the city centre at lunchtime on the day.

When news emerged the suspect for the stabbing was a foreign national, far-right agitators gathered at the crime scene cordon, attempting to break through it.

That incident provoked clashes between those present and Public Order Unit gardaí, with the violence then spreading. Hundreds of other people, many believed by gardaí to be opportunists with no political ideology, then joined the violence.

Shops were looted while a Luas tram, busses and Garda vehicles were destroyed in arson attacks in one of the worst nights of violence the city had witnessed in the modern era.

It is understood investigating gardaí have made significant progress in identifying some of those involved, though many of the troublemakers were masked.

Meanwhile, the five-year-old girl who was most seriously injured in a stabbing outside a school on Parnell Square is understood to have been readmitted to intensive care. The girl was one of three children attacked outside Coláiste Mhuire and suffered the most serious injuries.

The other children, a boy and a girl, were discharged from hospital in November.

A care worker who was also stabbed in the attack spent more than a week in intensive care in the Mater hospital. She was then moved to a high-dependency unit and, later, to a regular ward. She was discharged from the hospital shortly before Christmas.