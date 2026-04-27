Man who got ‘caught up in momentum’ of Dublin riots avoids jail for theft from sports shops

The Foot Locker store on O'Connell Street during the Dublin riots on November 23rd, 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man who got “caught up in the momentum” of looting during the Dublin riots and took items from three shops has been given a suspended prison sentence and directed to complete community service.

Thomas Dannevig (21), of Marram Avenue, Lanestown View, Donabate, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three counts of burglary on November 23rd, 2023. He entered two Foot Locker stores on O’Connell Street and Mary Street and a Lifestyle Sports store on Mary Street and took items.

The court was told that Dannevig was not involved in the riots that evening and acted individually to go into the affected shops, but was part of a wider group.

He was not charged in relation to criminal damage at the shops and is only being held culpable for his individual behaviour, the court was told.

Karl Monahan, defending, previously told the court that Dannevig had been in town for food with friends and had no criminal intention. He said his client “describes himself as having made an obviously stupid decision in relation to his behaviour on the night”.

On Monday, Dannevig was directed to complete 100 hours of community service in lieu of a six-month sentence within the next 12 months in relation to one count of burglary.

He was also handed a sentence of 2½ years, suspended on strict conditions, and placed under Probation Service supervision for 18 months in relation to the other two counts.

Imposing sentence, Judge Pauline Codd said it was aggravating that this offending took place in the context of the Dublin riots, that Dannevig was one of a “collective of people looting the three different premises” and the losses sustained by the three retailers.

She said it was “open to him to walk away”, but instead he “allowed himself to get caught up in the momentum”.

[ Who were the Dublin rioters? What 82 prosecutions tell us about the unrestOpens in new window ]

At Foot Locker on O’Connell Street, Dannevig was seen going to a stockroom carrying two white baseball caps under his arm, then leaving the store carrying four Nike shoeboxes.

Some 25 minutes later, he entered the Foot Locker on Mary Street, still carrying the Nike shoeboxes.

He looked around the shop, went to the storeroom, then left.

Dannevig then went to the Lifestyle Sports, where he entered the shop, still carrying the Nike shoeboxes and with other items in his hands. The court was told it was difficult to tell from the footage what items he took.

He picked up a blue Lifestyle Sports bag and filled it with items. He then left the store with one Nike box and the bag, which the investigating garda said “appears pretty full”.

Dannevig met gardaí by appointment in January 2025. He was interviewed once and made some admissions. He said he was given the items and boxes, but the court was told gardaí do not accept this.

Dannevig apologised, said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and that he was not in the right head space. He has one previous conviction for a minor drugs charge.

An investigating garda told Justin McQuade, prosecuting, that about €160,000 of stock was taken, with lost sales estimated at €100,000 at the Foot Locker on O’Connell Street.

The estimated stock loss at Foot Locker on Mary Street was about €112,000, with another €120,000 in lost revenue and approximately €60,000 in damage.

The lost stock at Lifestyle Sports on Mary Street was estimated at €168,000, with €88,000 in lost revenue and damage of about €60,000.

Monahan said his client offers a “profound and sincere apology” and is deeply ashamed.

He added Dannevig is attempting to address his addiction issues and is willing to engage with community service.

Dannevig had brought €300 to court. The judge directed that the money should be given to the Garda, with €100 to be sent to each retailer.