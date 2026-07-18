Crime & Law

Second man arrested over fatal assault of Anthony Long in Mulhuddart, Co Dublin

One person has already appeared before District Court accused of murder

Photos and flowers left where Anthony Long was found in a critical condition in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
Photos and flowers left where Anthony Long was found in a critical condition in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
Sat Jul 18 2026 - 14:511 MIN READ

A second man has been arrested over the fatal assault of Anthony Long in Dublin.

Long (41) died in hospital two days after he was assaulted at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, on July 3rd.

On Wednesday, Darren McNamee (42) of Talbot Hall, Riverbank, Swords, Co Dublin, was charged with the murder of Long at Blanchardstown District Court. He made no reply to the charge, and was remanded in custody to reappear in court next week.

The incident involved multiple people, the court heard.

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Anthony Long, who was fatally assaulted in Mulhuddart, Co Dublin, on July 3rd, 2026. Photograph: RIP.ie
Anthony Long, who was fatally assaulted in Mulhuddart, Co Dublin, on July 3rd, 2026. Photograph: RIP.ie

Investigators on Friday arrested a second man in connection with the incident.

The man, aged in his 20s, was detained under the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in west Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesman said. – Press Association

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