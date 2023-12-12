Joint Garda and Revenue operation nets cannabis worth €660,000

Gardaí arrested a woman in her 30s, following a seizure of an estimated €660,000 worth of cannabis herb in Dublin 7, on Tuesday.

The joint Garda and Revenue operation uncovered 33kg of cannabis herb.

The woman was detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin. The search operation was carried out by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the DMR North Central Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue officers.

The Garda said investigations are ongoing.

