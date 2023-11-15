Crime & Law

Man held after Boston-bound plane forced to return to Shannon

Aer Lingus flight departed at 2.41pm for airport but returned after 5pm after a disturbance

Conor Pope
Wed Nov 15 2023 - 19:15

A man has been arrested in Shannon Airport following a disturbance on an Aer Lingus flight bound for Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane was forced to return to the airport two hours into the flight as a result of the incident.

It had taken off from Shannon at 2.41pm and returned after 5pm.

Garda confirmed that an incident had taken place and said that a man had been detained at a Clare Garda station, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

The flight was scheduled to restart its journey across the Atlantic shortly after 7pm.

More details to follow

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor and cohost of the In the News podcast

