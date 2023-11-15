Man held after Boston-bound plane forced to return to Shannon

A man has been arrested in Shannon Airport following a disturbance on an Aer Lingus flight bound for Boston on Wednesday afternoon.
The plane was forced to return to the airport two hours into the flight as a result of the incident.
It had taken off from Shannon at 2.41pm and returned after 5pm.
Garda confirmed that an incident had taken place and said that a man had been detained at a Clare Garda station, adding that an investigation was ongoing.
The flight was scheduled to restart its journey across the Atlantic shortly after 7pm.
