Gardaí prepare ‘mini sterile zone’ around Leinster House for budget day

Gardaí in specialist units have been monitoring social media channels for any indication of a big gathering being organised. Photograph: The Irish Times

Gardaí will respond “robustly” to any attempt by protesters to disrupt the work of the Dáil on budget day.

The detailed policing plan will mean an extended cordon around Leinster House and dozens of public order gardaí on standby. It has been put in place to avoid a repeat of the scenes last month when protesters harassed and intimidated politicians and staff.

The plan includes what one senior officer described as a “mini sterile zone”. Protesters will be prevented from accessing streets adjacent to the building with the aim of ensuring access for elected representatives and staff. But the zone will be significantly smaller than that urged by some politicians after last month’s demonstration.

Big gathering

Gardaí in specialist units have been monitoring social media channels for any indication of a big gathering being organised.

READ MORE

So far, there is little sign of any proposed far-right event getting significant traction, but sources said gardaí will be prepared for a large demonstration regardless. They also warned events may be organised in private groups and through messaging apps where gardaí would have limited visibility.

Several other demonstrations are due to take place on various issues but gardaí do not judge them to pose any danger.

Protesters will be allowed gather as normal but any intimidation or public order incidents will be “quickly and robustly” dealt with, said a senior source.

There will be significantly more gardaí around the perimeter of Leinster House, including several dozen public order members called up from units outside Dublin.

Unlike at the demonstration last month, Kildare Street will be blocked off completely to cars and pedestrians at both ends. There will also be barriers set up some 50m down Molesworth Street, which leads on to Kildare Street.

On the other side, there will be significant restrictions around the Merrion Street entrances.

Large batons

Most gardaí will be regular uniformed members while the public order unit will be kept out of sight. They will be equipped with large batons but in a “soft cap” posture, meaning they won’t wear full riot gear unless it becomes necessary.

There had been concern among senior garda and Leinster House management that the dispute between garda representative organisations and the Commissioner over the new roster system would impact security preparations.

Members of the Garda Representative Association had threatened to refuse to work voluntary overtime on the day, which would have severely limited the number of officers available.

However, late last week a resolution was reached which will mean gardaí adopt a temporary compromise roster until a new one can be agreed.

Thirteen people were arrested at the protest last month on the first day of the Dáil term. Demonstrators had jostled and intimidated politicians and prevented them from leaving the building before being removed. A mock gallows featuring portraits of leading politicians was also erected outside the building.