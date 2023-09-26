Crime & Law

Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over Co Armagh shooting

Man was left in critical condition after being shot in the Crossmaglen area on September 4th

Four arrests have been made over a shooting in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Tue Sep 26 2023 - 08:36

Detectives investigating a shooting that left a man in a critical condition in Co Armagh have made four arrests.

The men – aged 35, 58 and two aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following searches in the Crossmaglen area on Tuesday.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was shot just after 6.10am as he sat inside his car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen on September 4th.

PSNI Supt Norman Haslett said: “The victim was sitting in his car, parked on the Ballsmill Road, waiting for a connecting lift to work.

“Here, he was approached by a masked person, who fired a number of shots. He was shot in the arm and neck, but somehow managed to drive a short distance before calling for help.

“This was a shocking and callous act, which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital. It was also a pre-planned and targeted attack on a victim who parked his car here on a regular, daily basis.” – PA

