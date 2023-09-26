Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over Co Armagh shooting

Four arrests have been made over a shooting in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Detectives investigating a shooting that left a man in a critical condition in Co Armagh have made four arrests.

The men – aged 35, 58 and two aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following searches in the Crossmaglen area on Tuesday.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was shot just after 6.10am as he sat inside his car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen on September 4th.

PSNI Supt Norman Haslett said: “The victim was sitting in his car, parked on the Ballsmill Road, waiting for a connecting lift to work.

“Here, he was approached by a masked person, who fired a number of shots. He was shot in the arm and neck, but somehow managed to drive a short distance before calling for help.

“This was a shocking and callous act, which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital. It was also a pre-planned and targeted attack on a victim who parked his car here on a regular, daily basis.” – PA