Who will be the PSNI’s next head? Candidates who could take on ‘toughest job in policing’

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Barbara Gray, who has worked in postings across Northern Ireland, is among the front-runners. Photograph: PA Wire

It’s known as the toughest job in policing.

A day after Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable Simon Byrne stepped down following a litany of controversies, the focus has shifted to possible candidates capable of taking on the highly politicised role.

Whoever is appointed needs to “lead, not manage”, one long-serving officer remarked, as he or she faces the monumental task of rebuilding confidence not just among rank-and-file officers but, crucially, the public.

The fallout from the worst data breach in UK policing history coupled with lost trust in the PSNI’s senior management team is among the immediate pressures facing the new chief constable.

READ MORE

A “War of the Roses” type antagonism – as one English MP dubbed it on Tuesday – and “buck-passing” culture also reportedly exists within that senior team itself.

Tackling a large budget deficit (it was £53 million as of last week) that has led to a recruitment freeze is among other challenges.

Managing the heightened dissident republican threat alongside so-called “normal” day-to-day policing pressures – the North’s femicide rates are among the highest in Europe – will also be crucial in winning back public confidence.

Who, then, are the candidates best equipped for the job?

Among the front-runners is Barbara Gray, an assistant commissioner with the Metropolitan Police in London who worked in postings across Northern Ireland since joining the then RUC in 1989.

Gray has done the “hard yards” and is well respected, according to colleagues.

She became an RUC sergeant in 1994 and rose rapidly through the ranks, with a promotion to chief superintendent in 2014 before being appointed PSNI chief constable on a temporary basis in 2017.

One retired officer described her as “an exceptional candidate” who will “bring the troops with her”.

“She would certainly settle her rank and file, she would certainly settle her top team and she would certainly settle confidence in the public,” Alan Mains, a former PSNI detective superintendent, told The Irish Times.

A popular vote among some retired police officers is Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who was a former PSNI deputy chief constable; others say his time has passed. While he has had success in clamping down on gangland crime in the Republic, he is currently embroiled in a row with his rank-and-file officers.

[ PSNI seeks new chief as Simon Byrne resigns in wake of damaging controversies ]

More likely is Tim Mairs, a former senior PSNI officer who moved to Police Scotland to take on the assistant chief constable role for the local policing east district, which takes in Edinburgh.

Mairs has been described as “bright and capable” but may not be cut out for the North’s top job in policing “just yet”.

Another potential runner is Paula Hillman, who left the PSNI after 34 years to take up the senior Garda Assistant Commissioner role in 2020.

Hillman previously headed up the PSNI’s public protection branch, which oversees investigations into domestic and sexual abuse. In 2017, she supervised the investigation into the alleged rape of a young woman by Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding. The men were acquitted on all charges.

“She is a strong candidate, but would be a great deputy to Barbara Gray – that’s the dream team,” one senior PSNI officer said.

“People by human nature are followers. There’s natural leaders, born leaders. Some people are not really meant to be at the top. The new chief constable’s first challenge is to win back public confidence – they should relish that challenge.”