Murder inquiry begins after pregnant woman dies in Co Down

A murder investigation has been begun after a pregnant woman was found dead in Donaghadee, Co Down, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Sunday.

The woman was named as Sarah Montgomery, a 27 year-old a mother of two. A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Det Chief Insp Tom Phillips said police received a report at about 2.15pm on Saturday of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided medical treatment at the scene,” he added.

He said Ms Montgomery, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are at an early stage into this deeply tragic case. Our thoughts are also with Sarah’s family during this incredibly difficult time as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened,” Mr Phillips added.

“Sarah’s family are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.”

North Area Chief Insp Yvonne McManus added: “We understand this news will cause shock and concern within the community.

“Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.

“We recognise the profound impact that violence against women and girls has on individuals, families and wider society.

“Addressing this issue remains a key priority, and we are committed to engaging directly with the local community to offer support, build trust, and help people feel safe.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101.” – PA