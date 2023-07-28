Deirdre Jacob: Father appeals for information 25 years on from her disappearance

The father of Deirdre Jacob, missing since July 1998, has appealed to her killer to tell the family where she can be found as the family marks the 25th anniversary of her disappearance.

Michael Jacob, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, called for anyone with information to come forward as it could assist the investigation.

The disappearance of Ms Jacob continues to be an open investigation with an investigation team based at Kildare Garda station.

Mr Jacob recounted how Deirdre, an 18-year-old trainee teacher from Newbridge, Co Kildare, had returned home from London for the summer.

She went missing shortly after 3pm on the afternoon of July 28th, 1998, after visiting her grandmother.

CCTV footage showed her walking from a bank and post office and then heading towards the family home. The last sighting of her was as she neared the family home.

“We believe that there is a person or persons that has information that would be vital in the investigation,” Mr Jacob said.

“She had walked from Newbridge, about 25 minutes’ walk, and she had just crossed the road into our gateway when a motorist driving past – towards Newbridge – spotted her. They recognised her by the fact that she was carrying the large CAT [brand] bag.”

There were no further sightings of her after that point. “We know nothing at all – it seems as if she just vanished, there was never any leads or any sightings or anything that made any difference after that.”

Mr Jacob said there were many sightings of Deirdre as she walked from Newbridge to the gateway of the family home but none after that.

There was not a day that he and his family did not think about Deirdre and what happened, he said.

“The initial shock when we found that Deirdre wasn’t in the house and wasn’t with any of her friends – that was a very, very severe shock. I suppose at that time we didn’t realise this shock because we were searching with such vigour to try and find her.

“Then as time moved on the shock became great, became very severe, and that has continued day after day. There’s no day that we don’t ponder as to what may have happened and even in our minds try to retrace the steps that Deirdre made from Newbridge.

“As to what might have happened? Was she being watched, was someone trailing her or what? We just don’t know, but you try to figure it out that in your mind.”

Mr Jacob said the family would plead with anyone with information to indicate where Deirdre could be found “so that we can have her back”.